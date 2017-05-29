KIII
Heat concerns after umpire faints at baseball game

While baseball playoff season is in full swing, an incident at a Coastal Bend baseball game Saturday involving an umpire who had to be taken to the hospital has raised concerns about playing in severe heat.

Briana Whitney, KIII 11:25 AM. CDT May 29, 2017

While baseball playoff season is in full swing, an incident at a Coastal Bend baseball game Saturday involving an umpire who had to be taken to the hospital has raised concerns about playing in severe heat.

Kiii News Reporter Briana Whitney spoke to families and athletes about what people need to know about staying safe during these summer games.

