HEB and Smucker's hosts Paw Fest this weekend

Get read for some four legged fun this weekend and all thanks to heb!
This weekend the HEB and Smucker's Pet Pawfest is a family friendly pet showcase and festival with a cat agility competition, kitty yoga with water dog floating yoga, cuddles and critters petting zoo, along with vendors, food trucks, live music and entertainment, and much more!
All funds raised through sponsorships and during pawfest will go directly back to the care of the 200 animals at Gulf Coast Humane Society! The event is schedule to run Saturday and Sunday from 11a.m.-10p.m.
