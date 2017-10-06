HEB and Smucker's hosts Paw Fest this weekend

Get read for some four legged fun this weekend and all thanks to heb!

This weekend the HEB and Smucker's Pet Pawfest is a family friendly pet showcase and festival with a cat agility competition, kitty yoga with water dog floating yoga, cuddles and critters petting zoo, along with vendors, food trucks, live music and entertainment, and much more!

The sponsorship deadline has passed, but you can still participate in the AcroCats Cat Agility Show or the Not So Westminster Dog Show!

• Your feline friend can show off how smart they are by competing in the Pawfest AcroCats Cat Agility Show!

Cats will be judged on the quality of their trick or tricks, how well they respond to their handler, and comfort level in performing. Competitors can have one trick to show or many, or a whole agility course. If you are interested in learning how to train your cat, contact Animal Smart Training! Entrance fee is $15 per age group. There will be a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place for each age category and a Best in Show.

• Kids and adults are welcome to enter our Not So Westminster Dog Show ! Categories include Waggiest Tail, Best Talent, Best Original Costume, and Owner/ Dog Look Alike! The entrance fee is $10 per category. There will be a 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place for each age category and a Best in Show over all for each day.

You can find registration forms and more information at, http://www.gchscc.org/pawfest-2017

All funds raised through sponsorships and during pawfest will go directly back to the care of the 200 animals at Gulf Coast Humane Society! The event is schedule to run Saturday and Sunday from 11a.m.-10p.m.

