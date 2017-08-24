HEB closes some Coastal Bend stores as Harvey approaches

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - HEB announced Thursday night that some of their Coastal Bend stores will be closed as Hurricane Harvey arrives.
The following stores will be closed until further notice:
- H-E-B Aransas Pass, 101 E. Goodnight
- H-E-B Ingleside, 2616 W. Hwy. 361
- H-E-B Port Lavaca, 101 Calhoun Plaza
- H-E-B Rockport, 1409 Bus. Hwy. 35 N.
- H-E-B Edna, 301 N. Wells
- H-E-B Sinton, 106 S. San Patricio
You can check for the latest on store closings at heb.com/disaster.
