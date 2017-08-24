HEB closes some Coastal Bend stores as Harvey approaches

System.Object

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - HEB announced Thursday night that some of their Coastal Bend stores will be closed as Hurricane Harvey arrives.

The following stores will be closed until further notice:

H-E-B Aransas Pass, 101 E. Goodnight

H-E-B Ingleside, 2616 W. Hwy. 361

H-E-B Port Lavaca, 101 Calhoun Plaza

H-E-B Rockport, 1409 Bus. Hwy. 35 N.

H-E-B Edna, 301 N. Wells

H-E-B Sinton, 106 S. San Patricio

You can check for the latest on store closings at heb.com/disaster.

© 2017 KIII-TV