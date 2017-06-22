HEB delivers truckload of red apples to Food Bank of Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - HEB delivered a truckload of apples to the Food Bank of Corpus Christi Thursday morning as part of their campaign to provide more than 620,000 apples to 16 food banks this summer.

The goal is to provide necessary nutrition to families during the summer. Last year, HEB's Food Bank Assistance Program gave more than 31.1 million pounds of food to families in need, which is more than 24 million meals. Since 1982, they have contributed more than 980 million pounds of food to more than 5,500 nonprofits throughout Texas and Mexico.

