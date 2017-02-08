HEB donates to Driscoll Children's Hospital expansion

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The folks over at HEB made a huge investment in the health of our children Wednesday .

A $1,000,000.00 donation will go toward Driscoll Children's Hospital's planned 80 million dollar expansion project.

That expansion project will add a two-story pavilion with a new outpatient surgery center and an expanded pediatric intensive care unit.

The initial work has already started.

