HEB donates to Driscoll Children's Hospital expansion

HEB DHC

Kiii Staff , KIII 6:57 PM. CST February 08, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The folks over at HEB made a huge investment in the health of our children Wednesday.
 
A $1,000,000.00 donation will go toward Driscoll Children's Hospital's planned 80 million dollar expansion project.
 
That expansion project will add a two-story pavilion with a new outpatient surgery center and an expanded pediatric intensive care unit.
 
The initial work has already started.
 

