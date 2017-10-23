HEB driver logs three million consecutive safe miles

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi truck driver Juan Martinez arrived to plenty of fanfare Monday morning at the HEB warehouse on McCampbell Road as he reached a major career milestone.

Martinez has driven three million consecutive safe miles for the company.

That's about 120 trips around the world, or just over six trips to the moon and back.

Martinez is the second HEB driver from the area to accomplish this feat, the first being Homer Flores in December of last year.

Officials with HEB said Martinez has been working for the company for 28 years and has won multiple state truck driving championships. He even represented Texas and HEB at the National Truck Driving Championships.

After Hurricane Harvey hit the Coastal Bend, Martinez played a key role supporting HEB and their efforts to help communities dealing with the storm's aftermath. Officials said he even cancelled his own vacation in order to stay and help with deliveries following the storm.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV