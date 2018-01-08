HEB driver successfully logs three million consecutive safe miles

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A longtime driver for HEB, Eddie Garcia, is the third Coastal Bend driver to accomplish traveling three million consecutive safe miles.

Garcia has avoided all traffic accidents and traffic violations in that time since being hired. He has been driving for over 32 years.

