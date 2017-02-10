HEB employees donate award to community

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Two HEB employees were honored on Friday for their efforts on behalf of the community and they chose two Coastal Bend organizations for company grants.

At a presentation, a $2,000.00 dollar check was presented to Habitat for Humanity on behalf of Jason Windle who works at the HEB in Moore Plaza.

Windle was one of nine company employees honored with the David Ashworth Community Service Award which allows workers to choose which community groups receive the help.

Toni Perez, who works in Austin, chose the Mathis Public Library for her donation choice.

Perez said working with the man who inspired the David Ashworth Community Service Award is why she stays involved in the community.

