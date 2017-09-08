HEB honors local firefighters for their work

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Though the anniversary of 9/11 is not until Monday, HEB employees served up a special tribute to Corpus Christi firefighters Friday to thank them for their service.

It was part of their Helping Heroes program.

A drumline was part of the festivities at Fire Station 8 on Kostoryz Friday as fajitas with all the trimmings were served to firefighters. HEB staffers said it is just a small way to say thank you for the heroic work they do.

The HEB employees also took time clean up the kitchen area and stock the pantry with coffee and snacks.

This is the 13th year for the Helping Heroes program.

© 2017 KIII-TV