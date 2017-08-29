HEB mobile kitchen serving meals, more to Rockport residents

ROCKPORT (KIII NEWS) - There was a bright spot in the town of Rockport Tuesday as HEB activated its mobile convoy kitchen to give people there a hot meal.

But that's not all HEB provided residents. WBIR Reporter Michael Crowe went Live from Rockport with a look at all the services HEB is offering to those in need.

The mobile convoy will continue to serve Rockport Wednesday and hopes to be in Houston Thursday to provide their services to those in need there.

