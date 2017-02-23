KIII
Close

HEB Primo Picks contest

Primo Pick Kickoff

Kiii Staff , KIII 7:24 PM. CST February 23, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - HEB kicked off their annual campaign called "Primo Picks Quest" on Wednesday.

The supermarket chain is looking for products that best symbolize Texas.

Everything from salsa to jam has made it on to store shelves.

Sara Vela, a past winner, said that it is the best that could happen to you and it is amazing.

If you would like to submit a product, click on the link to register.

https://2017questcorpuschristi.eventbrite.com/
 

(© 2017 KIII)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories