HEB Primo Picks contest

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - HEB kicked off their annual campaign called "Primo Picks Quest" on Wednesday.

The supermarket chain is looking for products that best symbolize Texas.

Everything from salsa to jam has made it on to store shelves.



Sara Vela, a past winner, said that it is the best that could happen to you and it is amazing.

If you would like to submit a product, click on the link to register.

https://2017questcorpuschristi.eventbrite.com/



(© 2017 KIII)