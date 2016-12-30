HEB truck driver honored for logging more than 3 million miles

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Homer Flores, an HEB truck driver who has been with the company for more than 30 years, arrived at the HEB warehouse on Agnes and McBride Friday to a special greeting.

According to HEB officials, Flores has logged more than three million miles in his big rig and is ranged eighth among the top drivers in the HEB fleet.

To give you an idea of just how far Flores has driven, the moon is an average of 238,855 miles from Earth.

