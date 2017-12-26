Hebbronville community rallies around family who lost home in fire

HEBBRONVILLE (KIII NEWS) - A family was left homeless after a fire destroyed their home in Hebbronville Saturday night.

David Ramirez and his family were in Corpus Christi visiting relatives when they received a call that their home was on fire at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Investigators said the flames started on the roof before fully engulfing the house.

The home was a total loss.

The family is currently staying at a motel in Hebbronville​ ​​​​​​free of charge and folks in the community have stepped up with donations of clothing and furniture. There are also a number of fundraisers planned.

"Hebbronville is a very supportive community. We've been getting a lot of help," Ramirez said. "The Red Cross helped us. The school, the high school and the junior high, helped out a fundraising event on Christmas Eve. They've pulled away from their families to help us. A lot of support from this community."

"I just want to thank everybody man, and hope they understand that we're real grateful," Ramirez added.

So far the family's GoFundMe campaign has raised $900. You can help them out by making a donation here.

