Hebbronville man found dead in Denver

HEBBRONVILLE (KIII NEWS) - A father shot and killed in Denver, Colorado over the weekend has been identified as a South Texas native. 26-year-old Jesse Benavidez grew up in Hebbronville before moving to Denver.

He had been shot multiple times in his apartment near the University of Denver. The young man's death coming as a shock to many who knew him in the small community of Hebbronville.

Our Bill Churchwell talks with one of Jesse's friends.

If you'd like to donate to the family's go-fund-me page, click here

