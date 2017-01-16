KIII
Hector P. Garcia Family Health Center holds grand opening

Hector P. Garcia Family Health Center holds grand opening

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The brand new Hector P. Garcia Memorial Family Health Center was officially opened on the city's westside Monday.

The Health Center will provide family services for anyone who will walk into the 48,000 square foot facility. It will also provide specialty clinics that include cardiology and orthopedics, lab and imaging services.

The Center will also help those who need quick care but do not need to go to the emergency room.

The Family Health Center is located on Hospital Boulevard right next to Christus Spohn Memorial Hospital.

