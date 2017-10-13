Help DPS locate suspect involved in fatal crash on FM 70

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has learned new details about the suspect in an accident that left one man dead and need help from the public to find them.

It happened last week on FM 70. The victim was killed after a truck made a hard stop on the roadway and caused the vehicle behind it to swerve out of the way and into oncoming traffic, where it struck an SUV head on.

State troopers have narrowed down the description of the suspect and his vehicle. The suspect is described as a white male with thick sideburns. He was driving a lifted dark-blue or black Ford F-250 with a yellow parking tag hanging on the mirror.

If you have any information that can help authorities locate the suspect, please call 361-698-5500.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV