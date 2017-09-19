Help feed Harvey victims while clearing your overdue book fines

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The City of Corpus Christi announced Tuesday that more help is on its way for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Corpus Christi's public libraries have partnered again this year with the Coastal Bend Food Bank in the Food for Fines program, in which citizens can clear their overdue book fines by donating nonperishable food items to be distributed to victims of Hurricane Harvey.

City Manager Margie Rose made the announcement during the City's regular council meeting Tuesday.

"Each non-perishable food item is worth a dollar toward outstanding library fines and all City library branches are participating," Rose said.

The Food for Fines event only lasts until Saturday, Sept. 30, so make your contributions now at any City library.

