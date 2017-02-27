CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS ) - Purchase a fried fish plate at this year's OLPH Annual Fish Fry and help raise money for their "Fill the Desk" Campaign.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Academy is raising money in order to financially assist students who would like to attend their school.

OLPH will have a fish fry every Friday during Lent from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Plates are $8. Pick your choice of fish, shrimp, crab, hush puppies, fries, and tea.

OLPH is located at 5830 Williams Street.

For more information on how you can help, contact Raul Ramon at 361-991-3305.

(© 2017 KIII)