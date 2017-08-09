Help police identify two suspects in Rock Creek Drive burglary

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi police are hoping you can help identify two people caught on surveillance video breaking into a townhome on Rock Creek Drive, near McArdle and Ennis Joslin.

The crime took place on July 27. Security footage shows a man and woman carrying stuff out of the home and placing it in the trunk of their car.

Police said the two kicked in the front door in order to make entry. $16,000 worth of items, including guns, were stolen.

If you have any information regarding this crime, call police at 361-886-2600.

