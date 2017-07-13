Help students at the Women's Shelter of South Texas get ready for school

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - You can help students staying at the Women's Shelter of South Texas get ready for the next school year. Officials with the non-profit are asking for donations of school supplies.
The list includes:
- Backpack
- Lunch Boxes
- Pencils
- Pens
- Notebooks
- Binders
- Rulers
- Calculator
Officials will be accepting gender neutral backpacks and school supplies until August 18th. Call (361) 881-8888 to find out how you can drop off your donations. The shelter currently serves 12 counties in the Coastal Bend and surrounding areas.
