Help students at the Women's Shelter of South Texas get ready for school

KIII 12:56 AM. CDT July 14, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - You can help students staying at the Women's Shelter of South Texas get ready for the next school year. Officials with the non-profit are asking for donations of school supplies.

The list includes:

 

  • Backpack
  • Lunch Boxes
  • Pencils
  • Pens
  • Notebooks
  • Binders
  • Rulers
  • Calculator

Officials will be accepting gender neutral backpacks and school supplies until August 18th. Call (361) 881-8888 to find out how you can drop off your donations. The shelter currently serves 12 counties in the Coastal Bend and surrounding areas.

For a complete list of supplies click here.

