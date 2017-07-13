Help students at the Women's Shelter of South Texas get ready for school

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - You can help students staying at the Women's Shelter of South Texas get ready for the next school year. Officials with the non-profit are asking for donations of school supplies.

The list includes:

Backpack

Lunch Boxes

Pencils

Pens

Notebooks

Binders

Rulers

Calculator

Officials will be accepting gender neutral backpacks and school supplies until August 18th. Call (361) 881-8888 to find out how you can drop off your donations. The shelter currently serves 12 counties in the Coastal Bend and surrounding areas.

For a complete list of supplies click here.

