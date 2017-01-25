Helping residents enroll in health coverage

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The deadline to enroll in health care coverage is Tuesday at midnight. If you don't enroll by then you'll face a stiff fine. It is a $625 fine or 2.5% of their annual income. If a child is not enrolled the fine is over $300 per child.

If you need help enrolling, The Coastal Bend Center For Independent Living will host a free open enrollment event at La Palmera Mall this Saturday from 11AM to 6PM. They are even taking appointments on Sunday. Call them at 334-2899.

