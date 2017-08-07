High School football practices underway for new season

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII SPORTS) - The long wait is over and high school football is back, for the majority of the teams, in the Coastal Bend.

Monday morning was all about getting used to new faces both on and off the field, and for one powerhouse, getting back into a routine.

It was noting new for Calallen's Phil Danaher, Texas' all-time winningest coach, who is entering into his 34th season with the Wildcats. Danaher said these first few days are all about getting ready for the pads on Friday, and of course, getting used to the weather.

