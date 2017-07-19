High school students become certified phlebotomists

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Upcoming high school juniors and seniors completed their certification test to become a certified phlebotomist Wednesday.

Phlebotomists are the medical professionals that draw blood.



Participants took part in the first summer session class for phlebotomy offered at Del Mar College for high school students, a second summer class just began.

The fall phlebotomy class is just for college students.

