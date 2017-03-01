High school students get career tour at Del Mar College

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Some of the brightest high school juniors and seniors in the area spent their Wednesday on Del Mar College's West Campus for the annual Discover Del Mar Day.

The event allows high school students the chance to look at possible future professions and get advice on what courses they should take to achieve those career goals.

Some of the professions on display included radiology, aviation maintenance, and nursing. About 850 students from around the Coastal Bend took part in the event.

