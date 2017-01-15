High winds and bbq contribute to grass fire outside of Calallen

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Area volunteer firefighters extinguished a large grass fire outside of Calallen Sunday.

One cook lost control of their barbeque fire. The flames quickly spread through the grass, 300 bales of

hay, and even fences.

Firefighters from Robstown, Calallen, and even Agua Dulce were able to control fire in about an hour.

Challenges included high winds and water levels.

