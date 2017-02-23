Highway 77 cocaine bust

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A joint operation along Highway 77 between Premont and Alice police led to a cocaine bust Wednesday night.

Inside the vehicle, police found four-kilos of cocaine hidden in the floor board.

Police said the bundles were tightly wrapped and packaged for delivery.

Jesus Mezta, the driver who's from Mexico but a permanent resident here, was arrested and taken to the Kleberg County jail.

The South Texas Drug task force, along with officers from Kleberg, Brooks and Jim Wells Counties all took part in this operation.

