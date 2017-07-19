Hillcrest home demolished to make way for New Harbor Bridge

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - In the Hillcrest area Wednesday the first home was torn down to make room for the new Harbor Bridge. This home in the 2400 Block of West Broadway was turned into rubble. The homeowners recently accepted the Port of Corpus Christi's buyout offer.

The Port has pledged $20-million to buy homes in that neighborhood and to relocate the homeowners. The new Bridge will go over the Port of Corpus Christi's Inner Harbor. So far about 40 offers have been accepted.

Construction on the new bridge is expected to be completed some time in 2021.

