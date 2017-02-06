Hillcrest neighborhood group holds Harbor Bridge relocation rally

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A Hillcrest neighborhood group held a celebration rally Monday to mark last week's agreement between the Federal Highway Administration and Texas Department of Transportation over Harbor Bridge relocation benefits.

The rally was set to begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Alameda Street pedestrian bridge over I-37. Kiii News Reporter Brian Burns went Live from that location with the details.

