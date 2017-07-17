Hit-and-run driver takes plea deal, sentenced to 10 years

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - 56-year-old Noe Garza, the driver who fatally struck a pedestrian and fled the scene back in February, was sentenced in court Monday to 10 years in prison as part of a plea deal.

It was just after 1 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, when police say Garza struck 35-year-old Nathan Dirk in the 900 block of Texan Trail, near Ray High School. Police said Dirk was struck while using a crosswalk and was carried approximately 200 feet before Garza stopped the vehicle.

Witnesses at the scene told police that Garza got out of the vehicle, looked at Dirk on the ground, and got back in the car to flee the scene. Police found the vehicle described by witnesses at the nearby Buccaneer Apartments, where Garza was located and arrested.

Garza appeared in court Monday morning and took a plea deal, according to authorities. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his guilty plea.

© 2017 KIII-TV