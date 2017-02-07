Hit-and-run victim's family speaks

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - We are learning more about the young man who was killed by an alleged drunk driver over the weekend. The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Nathan Dirk. He was walking in the crosswalk on Texan Trail when he was hit.

Police were able to track the driver of the car. 56-year-old Noe Garza was arrested for intoxication manslaughter at a nearby apartment complex.

Our Bill Churchwell spoke with a cousin of Nathan Dirk.

