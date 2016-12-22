KIII
Close

Holiday safety in and around the house

"No Clark Griswolds" says Captain James Brown

John-Thomas Kobos, KIII 8:31 AM. CST December 22, 2016

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Cpt. Brown discussed keeping generators outside your home, checking smoke detectors for batteries and considering adding a carbon monoxide detector as well. Brown warns to keep your electrical outlets limited to two appliances.


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories