Holiday safety in and around the house

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Cpt. Brown discussed keeping generators outside your home, checking smoke detectors for batteries and considering adding a carbon monoxide detector as well. Brown warns to keep your electrical outlets limited to two appliances.
More Stories
-
The Corpus Christi Convention and Visitors Bureau…Dec 22, 2016, 2:09 p.m.
-
CCPD releases images of Stripes robbery suspectDec 22, 2016, 12:01 p.m.
-
Aransas County Sheriff's Office K9 gifted with…Dec 22, 2016, 11:45 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs