Hollywood Walk of Fame Star announced for Selena Quintanilla

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS - Selena Quintanilla's fans cheered Tuesday when the late Tejano singer got a Google Doodle. Now fans got the announcement Thursday evening that Selena will get a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The announcement came via Facebook by the official Selena Facebook.

According to the Facebook page, the Star will be presented on November 3rd at 6:30 pm in front of the Capitol Records building.

