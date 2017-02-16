Home and Garden Show preparations

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Home and Garden Show kicks off Friday, February 17 at the American Bank Center.

It's where you can get advice on everything from home decorating to revitalizing your garden and lawn.

On Thursday, crews put up displays and made sure the exhibit hall is ready for the event.

3News will be out there enjoying the festivities, come by and say hi.



