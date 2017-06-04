Home Struck by Gunfire During Late Night Drive-By Shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Police are investigating a late night drive-by shooting. Residents reported hearing shots fired in the 4000 block of Willow Street and Mulberry Street near Carroll Lane around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

Neighbors say there were at least 5-7 shots fired.

A home ended up being struck by the flying bullets. 2 people were inside the home at the time and escaped injury.

According to witnesses, a dark colored PT Cruiser was last seen fleeing the area. Police are still looking for a suspect.

