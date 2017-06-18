Home sustains serious damage following early morning fire

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - Fire crews responded to a fire that broke out around 1 A.M. on the 500 block of Virginia Avenue.

A family of four who lived inside the home woke up smelling smoke when crews arrived flames could be seen in the street.

Several firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported. However, the home sustained serious structural damage.

Red Cross is stepping in to assist the family.

© 2017 KIII-TV