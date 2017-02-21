Homeland Security raid in Refugio
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security raided two restaurants and one home in Refugio Tuesday, detaining 16 individuals in what authorities said is an ongoing criminal investigation that began about three and a half to four years ago.
KIII 7:00 PM. CST February 21, 2017
More Stories
-
HPD: No signs of gunman at Ben Taub after scareFeb 21, 2017, 2:23 p.m.
-
16 detained in raids during Homeland Security…Feb 21, 2017, 11:51 a.m.
-
Nueces County jailer arrested for smuggling in crack cocaineFeb 21, 2017, 7:22 p.m.