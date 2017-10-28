Homeless escape the cold, shelter reaches near capacity

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The blast of cooler air has at least one local homeless shelter expecting to reach capacity this weekend.
The Good Samaritan Rescue Mission saw a number of area homeless individuals looking for a warm place to sleep Friday night into Saturday morning following the arrival of the first big cold front for our area.
The front dipped temperatures into the 40's across the coastal bend. The number of homeless that stayed at the shelter last night was 212. The shelter has enough beds for 215 homeless individuals.
Anytime the temperature drops below 60 degrees, the shelter will open its doors to anyone. The shelter expects to reach near capacity again tonight.
