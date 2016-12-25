Homeless spend Christmas Eve in Omni Hotel

DALLAS (WFAA) - On a beautiful night outside the Omni Hotel in downtown Dallas, something equally beautiful was happening inside.

"As a little boy, I wondered how I'd feel if I was out on the street," said Steven Joiner, a 35-year-old man we met in the Omni.

Joiner isn't on the streets tonight, but usually he is, living in one of Dallas' homeless communities under a bridge.



But on this Christmas Eve, Joiner and about 500 other homeless people or people in need, are being pampered. They're spending the day and night at the Omni.

"Homeless people have virtually nothing," said David Timothy, who's been organizing these events for 12 years. "For some of them, it’s the clothes on their back. And to be able to come to the Omni and spend Christmas, get new clothes, fabulous gifts, and lots of love, and stay here on Christmas Eve, it means everything."

Timothy, known around town as the "Soup Man" for his work with the "Soup Mobile," said 2,500 volunteers and sponsors make this night possible year after year.

The day started with a "rockstar" welcome at the Omni, complete with a red carpet. Then there was a banquet, followed by a church service and movie with popcorn. And at the end of the evening, everyone will turn into their private hotel rooms for the night. They'll wake up in a warm, safe place.

"A lot of the faces I see, I see every year. It’s a safe environment," said Lelandia Gowans, who's been coming to this event for three years.

Timothy estimates there are between 5,000 and 10,000 homeless people in Dallas. But on Christmas Eve, some of those people have one less worry. Steven Joiner will tell you that firsthand. This is his third year participating.

"They have somewhere to lay their head. Somewhere that’s safe, warm, put something in their stomach," he says.

"They're saying to themselves, 'people really do care about me," Timothy said, "and it gives them hope. And that’s something we all need."

Hope - it's a powerful gift, no matter the season.

