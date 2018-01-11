Homeowner releases security video of jewelry, Big Red burglar

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - An intruder was captured on surveillance video and the homeowner decided to post it on social media, along with a colorful description.

The post went viral on social media.

The video shows a man entering the yard of Zach Schmitt just after Schmitt's wife Melanie left the house to take their kids to school. It was just after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

In the post, Zach writes:

"Not only did he steal my wife's jewelry and my handgun, this ***** stole a Big Red out of my **** refrigerator!!!!!"

His wife Melanie spoke with 3News Thursday afternoon and the first thing she brought up was the family's supply of Big Red.

The Schmitts have two kids -- an 11-month-old and a three-year-old. Melanie stays at home and said the burglary scared her. She said they were able to watch the man walk across the street to burglarize another house, but Melanie said lots of people contacted them to let them know the man had been seen before. She recommends that everyone put up cameras around their home.

The video was turned over to police officers before posting it online, and police said that is the right way to do it.

The Schmitts were not the only victims. A neighbor lost many valuables from a man who is believed to the same burglar. If you have any information, call police at 361-886-2600.

