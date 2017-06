CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi Hooks is celebrating area first responders.

Police officers, fire fighters, and EMS are invited out to the ball park tonight to see the Hooks take on the Frisco Rough Riders.

Tickets for first responders and their families are only $10.

Game time starts at 7:05 p.m.

You can show up early for a pre-game parade.

