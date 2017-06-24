Hooks join Corpus Christi Miracle League

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Hooks joined the Corpus Christi Miracle League for some ball today. The non-profit organization helps children and adults with special needs, get involved in sports.
Everyone who attended got a chance to meet some of the Hooks players as well as the mascots and in true baseball fashion, the players were served hotdogs to finish off the event.
