Hospital holds going away party for Torres-Hernandez triplets

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - There is no doubt that Driscoll Children's Hospital have saved countless lives over the years, but they have been especially involved in the lives of three little girls -- the Torres-Hernandez triplets.

They were born a triplet set, with two of the girls conjoined. Driscoll surgeons successfully separated the two, and now the family is moving back home to Brownsville.

Kiii News Reporter Briana Whitney attended a going away party for the family Monday and came back with the details.

