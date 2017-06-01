Hospital staff honors Erik Gomez with EMS of the Year award

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - This year's EMS of the Year Award winner Erik Gomez received an overwhelming number of votes from staff and physicians at Bay Area, The Heart Hospital, Doctors Regional and Northshore Emergency Center.

The staff recognized Gomez as a professional who always places the needs of the patient first.

He is known for going beyond the call of duty and transporting patients with urgency and respect.

Gomez's trusting, friendly demeanor and detailed reporting of critical patients make him a great asset to the community.

