CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - The number of hot car deaths continues to rise across the country. More recently an 11 month old girl from Chattanooga, Tennessee suffered a heat stroke after being left in a car in 90 degree weather.

New studies show that 19 deaths have been reported this year so far and Texas is leading the country with 7 deaths taking place around the state.

Experts say children who are less than a year old are the most common age group who have died from vehicular heat strokes. It's been reported that more than 50 percent of parents simply forget that their children are in the car.

Several states have adopted unattended child laws that address hot leaving children in cars. In the state of Texas if a caregiver leaves a child in a motor vehicle for more than five minutes it is considered an offense.

You can learn more about safety measures by visiting www.noheatstroke.org

© 2017 KIII-TV