House deemed unlivable following blaze on Mildred Drive

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Fire investigators have determined that a home that caught fire around 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 4900 block of Mildred Drive, near McArdle and Everhart, was a complete loss.

Officials said there was so much roof damage from the blaze that the roof actually collapsed into the home. Fortunately there was no one home at the time of the blaze.

There has been no word yet as to what sparked the fire.

