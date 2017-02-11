House fire and winds challenging for fire department

Neighbors on the 200 block of Clemmer noticed heavy smoke and flames coming from a house on Saturday.

They called the fire department, rescued some pets and even tried to extinguish the flames themselves.

Firefighters arrived and were able to gain control of the house's fire in about 30 minutes.

Investigators said strong winds and blowing through the house made the fire challenging and helped flames spread.

No one was home and all pets inside were rescued.

Investigators are still working to find the cause and the Red Cross was contacted for aid to the major damage caused.

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) -