House of Rock hosts inaugural Texas Body Painting Festival

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Texas Body Painting Festival kicked off its inaugural event Saturday at the House of Rock.

This festival brought some of the best body paint artists from across South Texas to the Sparkling City By The Sea to showcase their work.

Creativity was flowing right out the artist's hands and onto their canvases.

Kiii Photojournalist Ruben Almeida gives a look at the living art gallery.

