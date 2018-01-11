Houston Astros Caravan visit the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Students at Rockport-Fulton High School were greeted by a couple of World Series champions Thursday as the Houston Astros Caravan stopped by for a visit.

Pitchers Chris Devenski and Joe Musgrove are in the Coastal Bend as part the Astros annual stop in the area. The duo was joined by radio broadcaster Robert Ford.

The purpose of the Astros Caravan is to give players a chance to connect with fans and thank them for support during the 2017 World Championship run and to drum up support for the 2018 season. During their visit to the area, the group will meet with first responders and military personnel at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi.

There is a chance for the public to meet the 'Stros on Thursday. The caravan will be stopping at Academy Sports & Outdoors 5001 S. Padre Island Dr., Corpus Christi, TX 78411 from 4PM-5PM. Following that appearance, they will head over to Whataburger Field from 5PM-7PM.

Academy Sports + Outdoors Autograph Signing

4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

5001 S. Padre Island Dr., Corpus Christi, TX 78411

Open to media and public

* Note, players will only sign the provided commemorative World Champion autograph cards provided at Academy Sports + Outdoors location.

Caravan Jam & Select-A-Seat at Whataburger Field

5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

734 East Port Avenue, Corpus Christi, TX 78401

Open to media and public

