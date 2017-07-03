How to report illegal fireworks in the Coastal Bend

System.Object

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The city of Corpus Christi wants you and your family to stay safe this Fourth of July.

Officials with the Corpus Christi Fire Department want to remind residents it is illegal to set off fireworks inside or within 5,000 feet of the City Limits.

Those caught will have their fireworks seized and could be issued a fine up to $2,000 dollars for each open package of fireworks.

To report the illegal discharge of fireworks call 361-886-2600. Officials want to urge residents to remember not to call 911 for firework complaints.

