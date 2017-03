(Photo: unknown)

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS)` - This week's water treatment has residents wondering how the process works. The City of Corpus Christi Water Department published a diagram for everyone to understand what will happen to the city's water. Learn more here:

http://www.corpuschristiwater.com/Assets/Departments/Water/Files/Water%20Treatment%20Process%20Diagram.pdf

(© 2017 KIII)